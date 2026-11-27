US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could target Iran's underground Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility if it launches fresh military strikes, even as he claimed that Washington had victory within reach and was allowing Tehran to reach a deal, ANI reported.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday (local time), Trump said the US had not detected significant activity at the facility but would strike it if military action resumed.

“If we did anything, we would absolutely hit Pickaxe Mountain, but we haven't seen any real activity there,” Trump said.

Pickaxe Mountain is a heavily fortified underground facility near Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment complex. The site has emerged as a potential target amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Trump's remarks came during a series of Thanksgiving calls with American military personnel, alongside First Lady Melania Trump . During the interaction, he claimed that Iran's military capabilities had been severely weakened and said Washington was still allowing Tehran to negotiate. “We have victory at hand. It will happen whenever I want it to happen. We are trying to be nice. We are giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I am not sure if they are going to take advantage of that,” Trump said. He also claimed that Iran's air force and navy had been wiped out and that Tehran had been unable to resume operations at nuclear facilities previously targeted by the US.

Trump further said that Iran had missiles capable of reaching Europe, while reiterating that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained a key US objective. Iran says diplomacy remains an option Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remained open to diplomacy but was currently prioritising the country's resilience against external pressure and efforts to maintain trade routes. In an interview with state news agency IRNA, Araghchi said Iranian officials, particularly those stationed in neighbouring countries, were working to ensure that the country's requirements were met and trade routes remained operational. “Our main focus is on the country's resilience and helping to increase resilience against the pressures that enemies apply through various means,” he said.

Addressing the possibility of negotiations with Washington, Araghchi said diplomacy remained part of Iran's approach, but added that countering sanctions and external pressure was a more immediate priority. “Negotiation is part of our work, and we have not forgotten it, and we are pursuing it; but in the current situation, there is also a more important mission, and that is to discourage the enemies from the sanctions and pressures they are imposing on our country,” he said. Araghchi also confirmed that mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan were continuing, with both countries conveying proposals and suggestions to Tehran. Iran accuses Israel of pushing for fresh conflict In a separate interview with Shahrara News, Araghchi accused Israel of making statements intended to create an atmosphere conducive to another conflict and draw Washington into a fresh war with Tehran.