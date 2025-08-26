US govt could take stakes in defence companies: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

The Trump administration is weighing possible stakes in defense companies and others it does business with, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday in defending President Donald Trump's push for a greater federal government role in American businesses.

"They're thinking about it," Lutnick told CNBC, citing Pentagon leaders, when asked if the administration was considering taking pieces of contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co or Palantir Technologies Inc. "There's a lot of talking that needs to be had about how do we finance our munitions acquisitions."

"There's a monstrous discussion about defense. Lockheed Martin makes 97 per cent of their revenue from the US government. They are basically an arm of the US government," he added.

Boeing declined to comment, and representatives from Lockheed and Palantir did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Following Lutnick's comments, shares of Lockheed were up 1.1 per cent, while Boeing was up about 0.7 per cent and Palantir was down about 1 per cent. On Monday, Trump said he wants to make more US government investments in healthy American companies even as critics warn that such a role for the government could limit corporate strategy and market agility and questions are raised about the impact on consumers. The Trump administration last week announced a near-10 per cent stake in chipmaker Intel. It previously intervened to complete the purchase of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel in June, taking what Trump called a "golden share" that gives Washington say over its operations.

It also took a stake in rare earths company MP Materials , and brokered a deal with chipmakers Nvidia and AMD to take 15 per cent of revenue from sales to China of chips that had previously been prohibited. The unusual level of federal government intervention in the economy has created unexpected alliances, with liberal US Senator Bernie Sanders backing the stake in Intel. Lutnick on Tuesday said companies that need federal assistance should be prepared to deal with Trump. "If a company comes to the United States of America government and says: we need your help, we want to change everything... I think that's a question between the CEO and the president of the United States of whether he will listen to them and change the rules," he told CNBC, citing the Nvidia deal.