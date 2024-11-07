US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts
After Donald Trump's historic victory in the US presidential elections 2024, strategic affairs experts believe that following his victory, India-US ties are set to expand. However, they also believe that there could be some issues like imports, tariffs, and immigration. In his election campaign, Trump proposed higher tariffs on foreign goods, especially imports from China, and vowed to rid the US of all undocumented immigrants by launching a major deportation programme.
US presidential elections 2024: Former President Donald Trump is set to return as the 47th President of the United States after winning the recently concluded presidential elections. He received a congratulatory call from his Democratic rival Kamala Harris after she conceded defeat. Harris "called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election," CNN reported, quoting an official in Harris' team. She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, it said. Trump is the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later.
After conceding defeat to her Republican rival Donald Trump, Democrat candidate Kamala Harris said that she will not concede the fight that fuelled her presidential campaign. While addressing her supporters, Harris said, "This is a time to organise, to mobilise and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know, we can build together."
7:33 AM
Andhra CM terms JD Vance's victory historic, says first time Telugu woman would serve as second lady
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed US Vice President elect-JD Vance's victory in the presidential election as a historic moment as it will catapult a woman of Telugu heritage, Usha Chilukuri Vance, as the Second Lady of the United States.
Usha is the wife of JD Vance and her family's ancestral village Vadluru is located near famous Godavari town Tanuku in the lush green West Godavari district, about 35 km from district headquarters Bhimavaram.
7:18 AM
US elections: From a sullen man 4 years back to stunning victory; it's remarkable journey for Trump
Four years back, Donald J Trump was a sullen man after he lost the presidential race to Joe Biden and left the White House with an uncertain political future.
And when a violent mob, mostly his supporters, stormed the US Capitol weeks later, it appeared an end to the Republican leader's political career.
Four years later, the 78-year-old Republican made an unprecedented and forceful political comeback in American history by winning a second term in the White House in a bitter contest with Democratic leader Kamala Harris.
7:05 AM
US presidential elections 2024: Special counsel evaluating how to wind down two federal cases against Trump
Special counsel Jack Smith is evaluating how to wind down the two federal cases against Donald Trump before he takes office in light of longstanding Justice Department protocol that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Smith charged Trump last year with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. But Trump's election defeat of Kamala Harris means that he can no longer face prosecution in accordance with a decades-old Justice Department legal opinion.
The person familiar with Smith's plans was not authorised to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.
6:44 AM
US elections: While I concede this election, I do not concede fight that fuelled this campaign, says Harris
6:43 AM
US presidential elections 2024: Strategic affairs experts expect India-US ties to grow stronger
6:42 AM
US presidential elections 2024: Trump's Democratic rival Harris concedes defeat, calls him to congratulate
