US elections: America ready to turn page on Trump, says Kamala Harris

She eluded questions about Trump's claims over her racial identity, calling those a part of the same old tired playbook

Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, also refused to engage in Trump's identity politics. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
The American people are ready to "turn the page" on Donald Trump, Kamala Harris has said, asserting that her Republican challenger is pushing an agenda which "divides" the country and "diminishes the character" of its people.

In her first major television interview of her presidential campaign, the 59-year-old US Vice President, who will face Trump in the November 5 elections, said the American people are ready for a "new way forward".

"I think sadly in the last decade, we have had in the former president someone who has really been pushing an agenda and an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans really dividing our nation," Harris, in a joint interview with her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, told CNN.

"And I think people are ready to turn the page on that," Harris, the Democratic Party's candidate, said.

"The American people are ready for a new way forward. Our former president has pushed an agenda that diminishes the character and strength of who we are as Americans, and divides our nation. People are ready to turn the page," she said in a post on X, linking an interview snippet.

Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, also refused to engage in Trump's identity politics during the interview.

She eluded questions about Trump's claims over her racial identity, calling those a part of the same old tired playbook.

Last month, Trump questioned Harris' racial identity at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago, suggesting she had previously identified as South Asian but happened to turn Black for political purposes.
 

Her refusal to comment aligned with her campaign's strategy to avoid leaning into identity politics following Trump's remarks, CNN reported.

Responding to a question about a previous debate on the decriminalisation of US borders, she said, "I believe there should be consequence. We have laws that have to be followed and enforced that address and deal with people who cross our border illegally. And there should be consequence."

Harris added that she is the "only person" in the presidential race who has "prosecuted transnational criminal organisations who traffic in guns, drugs, and human beings".

"I'm the only person in this race who actually served a border state as attorney general to enforce our laws. And I would enforce our laws as president going forward. I recognise the problem," she said.

Calling the border issue a "very significant" immigration issue to the American people and the security of the US, she said a border security bill was crafted under the administration of her boss -- incumbent President Joe Biden.

She said that Trump killed the bill that would have put 1,500 additional agents at the border as it "would not have helped him politically".

Speaking about Biden, she said that serving with him for almost four years was "one of the greatest honours of my career".

"He has the intelligence, the commitment and the judgment disposition that I think the American people rightly deserve in their president," she said.

Last month, Biden dropped out of the presidential race, saying it was in "the best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country to withdraw from the race. He endorsed Harris to be the nominee of the party.

Harris also said she would name a Republican to serve in her Cabinet if elected.


First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

