Home / World News / US Embassy warns of possible mass shooting threat at 3 sites in Honduras

US Embassy warns of possible mass shooting threat at 3 sites in Honduras

The three target locations mentioned are the Elliot Dover Christian School in Tegucigalpa, the Centro Civico in Tegucigalpa, and an unnamed mall in Tegucigalpa

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch
There was no indication that US citizens would be specifically targeted | Photo: Pexels
AP Tegucigalpa (Honduras)
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US Embassy in Honduras issued a warning on Tuesday about the threat of a mass shooting at three potential targets in the capital, including a school, a shopping mall and a government complex.

The warning posted to the embassy's account on X said it had received information that the attacks could occur on Tuesday and on May 16. It warned US citizens to avoid the locations.

The three target locations mentioned are the Elliot Dover Christian School in Tegucigalpa, the Centro Civico in Tegucigalpa, and an unnamed mall in Tegucigalpa, the warning said. The Embassy is required by US law to disseminate this message for all US citizens.

There was no indication that US citizens would be specifically targeted, the embassy said.

The US embassy said it did not have more information.

Honduras' Police Director Juan Manuel Aguilar Godoy downplayed the warning and said it should not cause alarm.

Also Read

US Embassy in Delhi files FIR against fake visa agents, Crime Branch probes

US embassy in Israel asks workers to avoid public transport in latest alert

We do not have any immediate plans: US on reopening embassy in Syria

US universities urge foreign students to return before Trump's swearing-in

US embassy in Ukraine's Kyiv shuts down over anticipated air attack

It is only an alert, he said on local radio, adding that the information had come from the FBI and that Honduran authorities had also been informed.

The FBI is obligated, according to United States guidelines, to advise its citizens, he said.

Honduras Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said on X that the administration had considered the information responsibly and diligently regardless of its veracity or possibility.

Reina said the warning came in an election year. He said the government would do everything possible to protect the public and the electoral process. National elections are scheduled for November 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cardinals begin conclave to elect new pope with faithful seeking direction

Columbia University lays off 180 after Trump pulls $400 mn for antisemitism

China condemns CIA recruitment videos as 'provocation', vows retaliation

Only 21 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza now believed to be alive, says Trump

China cuts key rate, reserve ratio amid escalating US trade tensions

Topics :US embassyMass shootingUS mass shooting

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story