US-Europe have 'never been closer', says Bessent despite Greenland crisis

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
AP Davos
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:28 PM IST
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said America's relations with Europe remain strong and urged trading partners to take a deep breath and let tensions driven by the Trump administration's new tariff threats over Greenland play out.

I think our relations have never been closer, he said, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

On Saturday, Trump announced a 10 per cent import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations that have rallied around Denmark in the wake of his stepped up calls for the United States to take over the semi-autonomous territory of Greenland.

Trump has insisted the US needs the territory for security reasons against possible threats from China and Russia.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

