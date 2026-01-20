UK govt mulls under-16 social media ban, app curbs to cut screen time

The UK government is preparing to seek public views on stricter controls for children’s use of social media and smartphones, including the possibility of an Australian-style ban for children under 16 years of age , the Financial Times reported. The move comes amid growing concern over the impact of excessive screen time and addictive online features on young people.

The consultation, set to be launched on Tuesday (local time), will outline several measures to reduce harmful internet use among children. These include setting a higher digital age of consent, introducing phone curfews, and limiting features seen as addictive, such as gaming “streaks” and endless social media scrolling.

The government is also examining whether certain design elements used by apps and platforms encourage prolonged usage and dependency, particularly among children and teenagers, the news report said. Labour faces internal pressure before Lords vote Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing pressure from within the Labour Party to back firm restrictions, including a minimum age for social media use on platforms such as TikTok. This comes ahead of a House of Lords vote scheduled for Wednesday. An amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill proposes a ban on social media use for under-16s. A similar policy came into effect in Australia last month.

The proposed amendment has support across party lines. Signatories include Labour’s Baroness Luciana Berger, Liberal Democrat Baroness Floella Benjamin and Conservative Lord John Nash. ALSO READ: France may follow Australia in banning social media for children under 15 The consultation will seek input from both parents and young people. Ministers are also planning visits to Australia to assess how effective the under-16 ban has been on platforms considered potentially harmful, including X and TikTok. In Australia, users are required to clear strict age verification checks before accessing such services. New screen time guidance for families Alongside the consultation, the UK government will issue updated screen time guidance for parents of children aged five to 16. The aim is to address concerns that children’s daily routines are increasingly dominated by digital devices, the news report said.