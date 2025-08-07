Home / World News / US FDA announces new program to boost domestic drug manufacturing

US FDA announces new program to boost domestic drug manufacturing

The program, called FDA PreCheck, aims to streamline review of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and eliminate unnecessary regulatory requirements, the FDA said

drugs, pharma
The program also introduces a two-phase approach to facilitate new US drug manufacturing facilities.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced a new program to strengthen the domestic pharmaceutical supply chain, by facilitating construction of manufacturing sites in the United States. 
The program, called FDA PreCheck, aims to streamline review of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and eliminate unnecessary regulatory requirements, the FDA said. 
The program also introduces a two-phase approach to facilitate new US drug manufacturing facilities.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Putin says he hopes to meet Trump as US presses for peace deal on Ukraine

Trump seeks to change census data, exclude illegal immigrants in US

Swiss govt calls emergency meeting as Trump hits goods with 39% tariff

Kremlin confirms plans for Putin-Trump meet; White House says talks ongoing

Tim Cook gifts Trump gold-based glass plaque as Apple ups US bet

Topics :USUS FDAdrugs

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story