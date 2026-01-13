US FDA asks drugmakers to drop suicide warnings on weight-loss drugs

The US health regulator on Tuesday asked drugmakers to remove label warnings about a potential risk of suicidal thoughts from widely used GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, including Novo Nordisk's, opens new tab Wegovy and Eli Lilly's, opens new tab Zepbound.

The request, also covering Novo's older weight-loss drug Saxenda, follows a review by the US Food and Drug Administration that found no evidence linking GLP-1 receptor agonists to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior.

GLP-1 receptor agonists were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes. They mimic a gut hormone that suppresses appetite, creating a feeling of fullness.