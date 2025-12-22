Home / World News / US Fed risks recession without more interest rate cuts, says Miran

US Fed risks recession without more interest rate cuts, says Miran

Spot gold climbed 2 per cent to hit a new record high at $4,426.66 per ounce as of 1313 GMT. US gold futures for February delivery rose 1.5 per cent to $4,451.60 per ounce

Stephen Miran, Trump's pick as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers
Stephen Miran. (Image Credit: Bloomberg)
Reuters Dec 22
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Gold crossed the $4,400-per-ounce level for the first time on Monday, propelled by expectations of US rate cuts and ‍continued safe-haven buying, while silver followed ​suit, soaring to a new record high.

Spot gold climbed 2 per cent to hit a new record high at $4,426.66 per ounce as of 1313 GMT. US gold futures for February delivery rose 1.5 per cent to $4,451.60 per ounce.

Bullion has surged nearly 68 per cent this year, marking its biggest annual rise since 1979, fuelled by strong central bank buying, safe-haven flows, and lower interest rates.

Spot ​silver climbed 3.1 per cent to $69.18 after hitting a new record high of $69.44 earlier in the session.

Silver has risen 139 per cent year-to-date, driven by an ongoing supply deficit, growing industrial needs and strong investment demand.

"Lower rates are supporting the demand for real assets like gold and silver. But we also have copper at a record high, indicating a desire by investors to hold exposure to broad commodities, likely due to expectations that inflation could stay higher for longer," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran reiterated Friday that the US central bank should cut interest rates because inflation has cooled and monetary policy needs to offset risks to the job market.

While gold is seen as a hedge ??against inflation and a safe asset during uncertain times, the non-yielding asset also tends to benefit in lower ‌interest rate environments.

"This is self-fulfilling momentum, but if ​there is one key fundamental element I would point to, it would be President Trump's reported use of the word 'war' last week with respect to Venezuela, ??after running on an election ticket revolving in part around the word 'peace'," StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell ??said.

Meanwhile, ‍the U.S. dollar inched lower, and is on pace for its steepest annual decline since 2017, making gold more affordable for overseas buyers.

"Our outlook for gold remains that ‍the ‌yellow metal should ​reach even higher levels next year, with a target ‍at $4,500/oz," Staunovo added.

Elsewhere, platinum jumped 5.4 per cent to $2,079.25, hitting its highest in more than 17 years, ‍while ‍palladium climbed 2.7 per cent to $1,759.75, ‌hitting a near three-year high.

(Reporting by Pablo Sinha and Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Larry Ellison offers $40 bn guarantee for Paramount's Warner Bros bid

Who is Motaleb Sikdar? Bangladeshi leader shot at days after Hadi's death

After Hadi, unidentified gunmen shoot another Bangladesh student leader

WSJ parent firm on trial in Hong Kong for removing reporter over union role

Malaysian court rejects ex-PM Razak's bid to serve rest of sentence at home

Topics :US Fed ratesUS FedInternational News

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story