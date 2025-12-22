Who is Motaleb Sikdar? Bangladeshi leader shot at days after Hadi's death

Just days after the killing of Bangladeshi activist Osman Hadi, another political leader linked to the National Citizen Party (NCP) was shot in broad daylight in Khulna on Monday.

According to BD News, Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, a leader of Jatiya Sramik Shakti, the labour wing affiliated with the NCP, was attacked shortly before noon in the Sonadanga area of the city. He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Who is Motaleb Shikdar?

Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, also known as Motaleb Shikdar, is the Khulna divisional chief of the NCP and a central organiser of its workers’ wing, Jatiya Sramik Shakti. The 42-year-old leader is a resident of Sheikhpara Palli in Sonadanga.

At the time of the attack, he was actively involved in preparations for a divisional labour rally that the party was planning to hold in Khulna in the coming days. ALSO READ: Indian visa applications suspended indefinitely in Bangladesh's Chittagong The National Citizen Party was formed earlier this year by Students Against Discrimination and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country. Launched on February 28, it is Bangladesh’s first student-led political party. How the shooting unfolded Confirming the incident, NCP joint principal coordinator Mahmuda Mitu said in a Facebook post, "The Khulna Division head of NCP and central coordinator of the party's workers front, Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, was shot a few minutes ago."

Mitu, who is a doctor, said Sikdar was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital in a critical state. Bangladesh daily Kaler Kantho reported that Sikdar was shot on the left side of his head and was bleeding heavily when he arrived at the hospital. The attack was also confirmed by NCP Joint Chief Organiser Mahmudah Mitu, who shared a post on social media along with a photograph of the injured leader. "The head of NCP's Khulna division and central organiser of the NCP Sramik Shakti, Motaleb Shikdar, was shot a short while ago," she said. ALSO READ: Bangladesh unrest: Who was Sharif Osman Hadi, whose death sparked protests? Police said local residents quickly stepped in after the shooting and helped take Sikdar to the hospital. According to BD News, security personnel have been deployed at both the crime scene and the hospital, and further details are expected as the investigation continues.

Osman Hadi killing and recent unrest The latest shooting comes at a tense time for Bangladesh, following renewed unrest after the death of Osman Hadi. Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He was airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical care on December 15 but died from his injuries on December 18. His death triggered protests in Dhaka, with supporters demanding justice. Violence later spread to the Karwanbazar area, where mobs attacked the offices of two leading newspapers -- Prothom Alo and The Daily Star -- last week.