US gives IEA one-year deadline to drop net zero focus or they'll quit

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright gave the International Energy Agency on Thursday a one-year deadline to scrap its support of goals to reduce energy emissions to net zero or risk losing the United States as a member.

European countries played down the threat at the agency's biennial meeting and restated their commitment to pursuing cleaner fuel.

In 2015 the US and nearly 200 other countries signed the Paris Accords, an international pledge to limit global warming by burning less oil, gas and coal, with a goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"There has been such a group mentality, 10 years invested in a destructive illusion of net zero by 2050, that the US will use all the pressure we have to get the IEA to eventually, in the next â€‹year or so, move away from this agenda," Wright said.

BORN OF THE 1970S OIL SUPPLY CRISIS The Paris-based IEA was formed after the 1970s oil supply crisis and provides research and data to the US and other industrialised governments to guide energy policy. The US has paid about $6 million (5.10 million euros) per year in IEA dues, out of a total agency budget of $22 million. U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected international efforts to tackle global warming and sought to unfetter the development of fossil fuels and stymie the rollout of renewable energy. He has also repeatedly clashed with Europe and sought to minimise US financial contributions to international organisations.

Wright said many countries have agreed in private with the US stance to move away from net zero goals and continue to increase production and consumption of fossil fuels. "We are certainly seeing a lot of nations, at least privately, talking about wanting to become competitive again, wanting to re-industrialise their countries, wanting to have strong militaries," Wright said. However, he added some politicians, mostly in Europe, were unlikely to publicly backtrack on their green stances. "A number of the European nations have staked their political platforms and frankly, their desire to be relevant in some area in the world on a net zero agenda. Only the cold, hard reality, the uprising of people and voting out political parties can change things," Wright said.

LONG-TERM GOAL TO END DEPENDENCE ON FOSSIL FUEL IMPORTS French Finance Minister Roland Lescure was among those who played down the US threat. "The worst is never certain. I spoke with Chris Wright, I am convinced â€‹we have enough common subjects to work on together, including nuclear energy," Lescure said. The host reinforced France's commitment to clean energy, and said the goal was to electrify its industry to rely less on oil and gas. "France and Europe's strategic and structural answer is electrification. We of course still have gas needs, notably for the industrial sector, and I'm very happy the US can meet that need, but objectively the long-term goal is to exit a dependence on imported fossil energy that is still too great," Lescure said.