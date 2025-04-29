Home / World News / US goods trade deficit widens in March due to sharp jump in imports

US goods trade deficit widens in March due to sharp jump in imports

Goods imports soared $16.3 billion to $342.7 billion, likely as businesses rushed to bring in goods to avoid President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US
The economy grew at a 2.4 per cent pace in the fourth quarter. | Representative Picture
Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US trade deficit in goods widened sharply in March as imports surged, suggesting that trade exerted a large drag on economic growth in the first quarter. 
The goods trade gap increased 9.6 per cent to $162.0 billion, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday. 
Goods imports soared $16.3 billion to $342.7 billion, likely as businesses rushed to bring in goods to avoid President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. 
Economists have cautioned that imports, which were also boosted by nonmonetary gold imports, could greatly exaggerate an anticipated economic slowdown in gross domestic product growth in the January-March quarter. Imports are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP. 
Goods exports rose $2.2 billion to $180.8 billion in March. 
The government is scheduled to publish its advance GDP estimate for the first quarter on Wednesday, which will coincide with Trump's 100 days in office. A Reuters survey of economists forecast GDP increasing at a 0.3 per cent annualized rate, which would be the slowest pace since the second quarter of 2022. 

Also Read

Wall Street choppy as markets juggle trade war news, mixed earnings

Amazon denies plans to display Donald Trump-imposed tariffs on listings

Coca-Cola reports double-digit volume growth in India, helped by Thums Up

AO Smith Q1 revenue dips 2% on weak US, China water heater demand

Global stocks, dollar edge up as US signals easing of auto tariffs

Risks are tilted to the downside. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP declining at a 0.4 per cent rate after adjusting for imports and exports of gold. 
In addition to the imports hit, uncertainty caused by the Trump administration's often chaotic tariffs policy, which has plunged the United States into a damaging trade war with China, also likely negatively impacted growth last quarter. 
The economy grew at a 2.4 per cent pace in the fourth quarter.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US keeps India on 'priority watch list' for alleged IP violations

How the US dollar became the world's most powerful reserve currency

World Bank forecasts commodity prices to fall to pre-covid levels by 2026

S&P Global to separate its mobility division from parent to streamline biz

Donald Trump's first 100 days 'disastrous' for human rights, warns Amnesty

Topics :US tariff hikesUS importsUS trade deficit

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story