Home / World News / US govt awarding $1.7 billion to buy electric, low-emission buses

US govt awarding $1.7 billion to buy electric, low-emission buses

The Biden administration said that the new buses will improve public health as diesel exhaust will no longer be going into the air and that the new buses will be easier to maintain

AP Washington
US President Joe Biden (File Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

The US Department of Transportation is awarding almost USD 1.7 billion in grants for buying zero- and low-emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories.

The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have zero carbon emissions. Funding for the grants comes from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Democratic president has made it a priority to put more electric vehicles on the road especially for schools and public transit in an effort to contain the damage from climate change.

Every day, millions of Americans climb aboard over 60,000 buses to get to work, to school, doctor's appointments, everywhere they need to be, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a call with reporters. These are unprecedented levels of investment when it comes to putting modern cleaner buses on the road.

Monday's announcement covers the second round of grants for buses and supporting infrastructure. All told, the U.S. has invested a total of $3.3 billion in the projects so far. Government officials expect to award roughly $5 billion more over the next three years.

The Biden administration said that the new buses will improve public health as diesel exhaust will no longer be going into the air and that the new buses will be easier to maintain.

The government received 475 project proposals for the grants that totaled roughly USD 8.7 billion, a sign of the demand for the funding.

The Seattle area will be getting USD 33.5 million to purchase 30 electric battery buses and chargers.

The Washington, D.C., transit authority will use USD 104 million to make a bus garage an electric facility and buy roughly 100 electric battery buses. But money also is going outside of major U.S. cities, with Iowa City, Iowa, and the Seneca Nation in Western New York also receiving grants.

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Will not reach emissions goal with current technologies, says Tata Steel

Sukhu flags off 20 new e-buses of HRTC, to replace 1,500 buses in phases

US looking forward to hosting PM Narendra Modi, says Biden admin official

Mumbai transport takes 400 buses off roads as 3 CNG buses catch fire

Denmark to start training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s amid war with Russia

Biden govt to announce plan worth billions for expanding internet access

European natural gas prices rise as Russian mutiny adds to supply fear

Russian minister Shoigu makes 1st public appearance since mercenary revolt

Myanmar burns seized drugs worth $446 mn amid rise in illicit trade

Topics :United Stateselectric busesPublic TransportCarbon emissions

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story