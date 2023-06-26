Home / World News / Russian minister Shoigu makes 1st public appearance since mercenary revolt

Russian minister Shoigu makes 1st public appearance since mercenary revolt

He's the first of three powerful Russian leaders whose diverging interests led to the Wagner Group occupying a Russian city and marching on the capital to be seen since the revolt ended

AP Moscow
Sergei Shoigu, Defence Minister, Russia

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine Monday in a video released by his ministry.

He's the first of three powerful Russian leaders whose diverging interests led to the Wagner Group occupying a Russian city and marching on the capital to be seen since the revolt ended Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin have made no public statements since then.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced an end to the counter-terrorism regime imposed on the capital Saturday, during which troops with machine guns patrolled the streets and tore up roads leading into the city.

The Defence Ministry released a video showing Shoigu flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at a military headquarters in Ukraine, showing the minister for the first time since Prigozhin declared a march of justice to oust the defence minister late Friday, during which the mercenaries captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on Moscow.

The rebellion ended on Saturday when Prigozhin ordered his troops back. The Kremlin said it had made a deal that the mercenary chief will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers.

The mutiny marked the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin in more than 20 years of rule.

Topics :RussiaDefence ministerRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

