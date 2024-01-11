Home / World News / US govt investigating Boeing's design of part that blew off jetliner

US govt investigating Boeing's design of part that blew off jetliner

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that the investigation is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra exits when those doors are not required on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners

(Photo: Reuters)
AP New York

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
Federal officials are investigating whether Boeing failed to make sure a panel that blew off a jetliner in midflight last week was properly designed and safe to use.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that the investigation is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra exits when those doors are not required on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners.

The plug that blew off an Alaska Airlines Max 9 was found near Portland, Oregon, and will be be examined in a government laboratory.

This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again, the FAA said in a statement.

Boeing's manufacturing practices need to comply with the high safety standards they're legally accountable to meet.

The FAA notified Boeing of the investigation in a letter dated Wednesday. The agency asked the aircraft maker to present any evidence or statements in its defense within 10 business days.

The FAA has grounded Max 9 jets, including all 65 operated by Alaska and 79 used by United Airlines until Boeing can develop inspection guidelines and planes can be examined. Alaska has cancelled all flights by Max 9s through Saturday.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said this week they have not been able to find four bolts that are used to help secure the 63-pound door plug. They are not sure whether the bolts were there before the plane took off.

Topics :United StatesBoeingAviationAviation industry

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

