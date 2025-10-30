US halving China fentanyl tariff may prompt Apple to rethink India plans

The United States’ decision to reduce its punitive fentanyl tariff on all Chinese imports could prompt Apple Inc. to re-examine its strategy of expanding iPhone production in India where it could also relook at the massive capacity it’s undertaking.

India doesn’t have any duty on iPhone exports, giving it an advantage over China in supplies to the US. China has to fork out 20 per cent fentanyl duty, which US president Donald Trump has agreed to halve after a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Trump drops China tariffs from 57% to 47% after meeting Xi in South Korea As India’s production costs are still estimated to be 12 per cent higher than China’s (even despite New Delhi’s incentives to Apple), the remaining 10 per cent tariff advantage is insufficient. This calculation could prompt Apple to favour China for exports over India once again.

The US is a $40 billion annual market which gets 80 per cent of its iPhone supplies from China. However, as differential tariffs favour New Delhi, Apple has been increasing iPhone exports from India to the US. India exported iPhones worth $900 million in September, up more than threefold compared to $258 million the same month the previous year. Exports to the US from India in September grew threefold from $258 million last year to $900 million last month. The US market accounts for 50 per cent of total iPhone exports by value from India. Between April–September, India’s electronic exports grew by 60 per cent to hit $13.5 billion. Of that amount, 75 per cent was accounted for by iPhone exports.