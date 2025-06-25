Home / World News / US House shelves impeachment bid against Trump over Iran strikes

US House shelves impeachment bid against Trump over Iran strikes

The sudden action forced by a lone Democrat, Rep. Al Green of Texas, brought little debate and split his party. Most Democrats joined the Republican majority to table the measure, for now

US President Donald Trump
The US House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to set aside an effort to impeach President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:52 AM IST
The US House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to set aside an effort to impeach President Donald Trump on a sole charge of abuse of power after he launched military strikes on Iran without first seeking authorisation from Congress  The sudden action forced by a lone Democrat, Rep. Al Green of Texas, brought little debate and split his party. Most Democrats joined the Republican majority to table the measure, for now. But dozens of Democrats backed Green's effort. The tally was 344-79.

I take no delight in what I'm doing, Green said ahead of the vote.

I do this because no one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to walk without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America, he said. I do this because I understand that the Constitution is going to be meaningful or it's going to be meaningless.

The effort, while not the first rumblings of actions to impeach Trump since he started his second term at the White House in January, shows the unease many Democrats have with his administration, particularly after the sudden attack on Iran's nuclear sites, a risky incursion into Middle East affairs. 

Trump earlier Tuesday lashed out in vulgar terms against another Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, for having suggested his military action against Iran was an impeachable offense.

House Democratic leadership was careful not to directly criticise Green, but also made clear that their focus was on other issues. Impeachment matters are typically considered a vote of conscience, without pressure from leadership to vote a certain way.

Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, chair of the House Democratic caucus, said lawmakers will represent their constituents and their communities.

At this time, at this moment, we are focusing on what this big, ugly bill is going to do," he said about the big Trump tax breaks package making its way through Congress. I think anything outside of that is a distraction because this is the most important thing that we can focus on.

Trump was twice impeached by House Democrats during his first term, in 2019 over withholding funds to Ukraine as it faced military aggression from Russia, and in 2021 on the charge of inciting an insurrection after the January 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters trying to stop Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

In both of those impeachment cases, the Senate acquitted Trump of charges, allowing his return to the presidency this year.

Green, who had filed earlier articles of impeachment against the president this year, has been a consistent voice speaking out against Trump's actions, which he warns is America's slide toward authoritarianism.

The congressman told AP earlier in the day that he wanted to force the vote to show that at least one member of Congress was watching the president's action and working to keep the White House in check.

Topics :Donald TrumpIsrael Iran ConflictTrump administration

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

