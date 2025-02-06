Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US imposes sanctions on individuals, tankers shipping Iranian oil to China

US imposes sanctions on individuals, tankers shipping Iranian oil to China

The move comes after US President Donald Trump earlier this week vowed to bring Iran's oil exports to zero as the US tries to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.
The sanctions block access of the individuals and entities to any of their assets in the United States and prohibit US foreign assistance. | Representative Image
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US Treasury said on Thursday it is imposing new sanctions on individuals and tankers helping to ship millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil per year to China. 
The move comes after US President Donald Trump earlier this week vowed to bring Iran's oil exports to zero as the US
tries to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon. 
The Treasury said the oil was shipped on behalf of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff and its front company Sepehr Energy, which the US designated in late 2023. This sanctions target jurisdictions, including China, India, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as several vessels. 
Treasury said it imposed blocking sanctions on the Panama-flagged CH Billion tanker and the Hong Kong-flagged Star Forest tanker for their role in shipping Iranian oil to China. 

Also Read

Iran calls for Opec to unite against potential US crude sanctions

Marco Rubio approves some foreign aid waivers to Trump's spending halt

Russia oil trade with China, India stalls as sanctions drive up costs

Russian oil refining increases as US sanctions disrupt crude exports

Bharat Petroleum struggles to get Russian crude cargoes for March

The US said the tankers "onboarded" Iranian crude from storage in China as part of a scheme involving Iran's military, which stands to profit from the sale of the oil. 
The sanctions block access of the individuals and entities to any of their assets in the United States and prohibit US foreign assistance. 
"We will use all tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable for its destabilizing activities and pursuit of nuclear weapons that threaten the civilized world," Tammy Bruce, a State Department spokesperson said about the sanctions. 
The sanctions designated Iranian national Arash Lavian, which the US said helped support Sepehr. 
The US also designated Marshal Ship Management Private Limited. 
In addition, Young Folks International Trading Co and Limited and Lucky Ocean Shipping Limited were designated for operating in Iran's petroleum sector.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel to turn Gaza strip over to US after fighting ends, says Trump

US jobless claims rise to 219,000, but layoffs remain relatively low

AstraZeneca reports better than expected profit on higher cancer drug sales

Trump admin to pressure IOC to come up with uniform transgender athlete ban

DeepSeek limits access to its AI model as demand strains capacity

Topics :US sanctionsUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsCrude Oil

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story