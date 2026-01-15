US imposes sanctions on Iranian officials accused of protest crackdown

The US is imposing new sanctions on Iranian officials accused of repressing protests against Iran's theocratic government.

The Treasury Department on Thursday targeted the secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security for allegedly calling for violence against protesters. The sanctions also affect 18 people and companies involved in a shadow banking network linked to Iranian financial institutions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the US supports the Iranian people's call for freedom and justice. The sanctions block access to US assets and business, but they are mostly symbolic as many targets lack US funds.