US imposes sanctions on Iranian officials accused of protest crackdown

The sanctions also affect 18 people and companies involved in a shadow banking network linked to Iranian financial institutions

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 9:24 PM IST
The US is imposing new sanctions on Iranian officials accused of repressing protests against Iran's theocratic government.

The Treasury Department on Thursday targeted the secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security for allegedly calling for violence against protesters. The sanctions also affect 18 people and companies involved in a shadow banking network linked to Iranian financial institutions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the US supports the Iranian people's call for freedom and justice. The sanctions block access to US assets and business, but they are mostly symbolic as many targets lack US funds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

