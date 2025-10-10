US injects $20 bn to stabilise Argentina's economy, Treasury buys pesos

By Daniel Flatley and Patrick Gillespie

The US rushed to stabilise Argentina’s economy on Thursday, offering $20 billion in financing and carrying out a rare intervention in currency markets to prop up the peso after weeks of sharp declines.

Washington has finalised a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina’s central bank, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a social media post. The US also directly purchased pesos, he said, a move that follows unsuccessful efforts by Argentine authorities to stabilise the exchange rate on their own.

“The US Treasury is prepared, immediately, to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted to provide stability to markets,” Bessent said. President Donald Trump and Bessent are making a bet on a nation that’s defaulted and devalued repeatedly over the past several decades. The goal is to help their political ally President Javier Milei notch a win in Oct 26 midterm elections, and calm markets unsettled by fears of his leftist rivals returning to power.

Milei welcomed the intervention, thanking Bessent and Trump in a post on X. “Together, as the closest of allies, we will make a hemisphere of economic freedom and prosperity,” he said. ‘Illiquidity’ Trouble Bessent characterised Argentina’s woes as “a moment of acute illiquidity,” suggesting he doesn’t see a fundamental issue with its ability to make good on its debt. It isn’t immediately clear what the US is asking of Argentina in return for its aid. Milei has denied that the US asked Argentina to get rid of a separate $18 billion swap line with China. “Argentina’s policies, when anchored on fiscal discipline, are sound,” Bessent said. He also said he discussed potential investment incentives for US companies who may want to do business in Argentina. While speculation had risen before Bessent’s announcement that the US might press Argentina to allow a free float of the peso, the Treasury chief said the country’s “exchange rate band remains fit for purpose.”

Argentina’s dollar bonds jumped across the curve, with some of the nation’s most liquid notes up more than 4 cents on the dollar to session highs. The peso, which started the day down 2.7 per cent as local authorities stayed out of the market for the first time in more than a week, ended it 0.7 per cent higher against the dollar. Summit Coming Trump and Milei will meet at the White House Oct. 14 in their second sit-down, after they held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September. The announcements follow several days of US discussions with Argentina’s economic team, including Economy Minister Luis Caputo, who had also met this week with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Argentina is by far the Fund’s biggest debtor, owing some $55 billion after a string of bailouts.

The new bilateral “swap” would likely be different from the swap lines that the Federal Reserve has with other developed-economy central banks, and more reminiscent of tools used by Washington to bail out Mexico three decades ago. “It’s familiar terrain” for Bessent, said Gregory Faranello, head of US rates for Amerivet Securities Inc. — alluding to the former hedge fund manager’s long experience in the foreign-exchange market. But even a $20 billion line is “unlikely to fix the underlying challenges,” he said. Politicians’ Concerns The move to aid Argentina has already been questioned on both sides of the aisle in Washington for conflicting with Trump’s “America First” agenda. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has been among the most vociferous critics, and on Thursday asked a group representing hedge funds and asset managers whether they played a role in Washington’s aid.