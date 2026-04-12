The United States and Iran concluded a third round of historic, face-to-face negotiations before dawn on Sunday in Pakistan, days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced, as the war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets entered its seventh week.

Two Pakistani officials said discussions between the heads of the delegations will resume after a break.

Some technical personnel from both teams are still meeting, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the press.

Meanwhile, the US military said two destroyers transited the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz ahead of mine-clearing work, a first since the war began. Iran's state media, however, said the joint military command denied that.

"We're sweeping the strait. Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me," Trump told journalists as talks continued. He called the negotiations "very deep." Iranian state TV noted what it called "serious" differences. The US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and the Iranian one led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf discussed with Pakistan how to advance the ceasefire already threatened by deep disagreements and Israel's continued attacks against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, whose health ministry said the death toll has surpassed 2,000. Since the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, the most direct US contact had been in 2013 when President Barack Obama called newly elected President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Iran's nuclear programme.

Obama's secretary of state, John Kerry, and counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif later met during negotiations toward the 2015 Iran nuclear deal a process that lasted well over a year. Now the far broader talks feature Vance, a reluctant defender of the war who has little diplomatic experience and warned Iran not to "try and play us", and Ghalibaf, a former commander with Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard who has issued some of Iran's most fiery statements since fighting began. Iran sets red lines Iran's state-run news agency said the three-party talks began after Iranian preconditions, including a reduction in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, were met.

Iran's delegation told state television it had presented "red lines" in meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, including compensation for damage caused by US-Israeli strikes that launched the war on February 28 and releasing Iran's frozen assets. The war has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, 2,020 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states, and caused lasting damage to infrastructure in half a dozen West Asiaern countries. Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz has largely cut off the Persian Gulf and its oil and gas exports from the global economy, sending energy prices soaring.

Reflecting the high stakes, officials from the region said Chinese, Egyptian, Saudi and Qatari officials were in Islamabad to indirectly facilitate talks. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. In Tehran, residents told The Associated Press they were skeptical yet hopeful after weeks of airstrikes left destruction across their country of some 93 million people. "Peace alone is not enough for our country because we've been hit very hard, there have been huge costs," 62-year-old Amir Razzai Far said. In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV denounced the "delusion of omnipotence" fueling the war.

US sending forces to help mine-clearing on strait Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz has proved its biggest strategic advantage in the war. Around a fifth of the world's traded oil had typically passed through on over 100 ships a day. Only 12 have been recorded transiting since the ceasefire. On Saturday, Trump said on social media that the US had begun "clearing out" the strait. "Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon," US Central Command commander Adm Brad Cooper later said. The US statement about the destroyers added: "Additional US forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days." Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said Tehran was entering negotiations with "deep distrust" after strikes on Iran during previous talks. Araghchi, part of Iran's delegation in Pakistan, said on Saturday that his country was prepared to retaliate if attacked again.