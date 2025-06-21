Trump, Nobel Peace Prize, and US presidents he wants to stand among

It’s a story of treaties, tenacity, and a trophy that US President Donald Trump just can’t seem to get his hands on. The Nobel Peace Prize — one of the world’s most prestigious honours — has become something of a personal mission for Trump. And now, Pakistan has stepped in with a formal nomination, making the case that the president deserves the Nobel for his “decisive diplomatic intervention” in South Asia.

In a statement issued recently, Pakistan announced it had nominated Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in de-escalating tensions during the India-Pakistan standoff. The move comes soon after Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for lunch at the White House — a meeting that hinted at a warming of ties and a shared diplomatic narrative.

Despite this endorsement, Trump appears convinced that recognition will continue to elude him. “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do,” he wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. And this isn’t the first time he’s said it. In his post, Trump listed out his achievements like a checklist: peace between Rwanda and Congo, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia, and the much-publicised Abraham Accords — normalising ties between Israel and multiple Arab nations. Even “stopping the war between India and Pakistan” was on his list. “They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda, Congo, Serbia…the big one is India-Pakistan,” he wrote. “I should have gotten it 4-5 times. Abraham Accords would have been a good one. They won’t give me. They only give it to liberals.”

He added, “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran... but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!” India pushes back, Pakistan backs Trump While Trump may see himself as a global peacemaker, not everyone agrees with his version of events. India has strongly rejected his claim about preventing a war with Pakistan. According to New Delhi, the ceasefire was a result of direct military-level talks between the two nations’ Directors General of Military Operations — not foreign intervention. Pakistan, however, sees it differently. Islamabad praised Trump’s “strategic foresight” in helping avert a broader conflict, and pointed to his past role in bringing regional tensions down. Hence, their formal nomination for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

US presidents who have won the Nobel Peace Prize If Trump were to win, he’d join an exclusive club of American presidents who have received the honour: - Theodore Roosevelt (1906): Honoured for mediating an end to the Russo-Japanese War and advancing international arbitration. - Woodrow Wilson (1919): Recognised for founding the League of Nations. - Barack Obama (2009): Awarded just months into his presidency for efforts to strengthen diplomacy and cooperation. At the time, Obama said, “I am at the beginning, and not the end, of my labours on the world stage.” Trump has repeatedly brought up Obama’s win, which he sees as undeserved. “They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency, and he had no idea why he got it... That was the only thing I agreed with him on,” Trump said in 2019.

So how does one win the Nobel Peace Prize? The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, a five-member panel appointed by the Norwegian Parliament. The prize is meant for individuals or organisations that have significantly advanced peace. Eligible nominators include: - Members of national parliaments or governments - University professors in relevant fields - Previous Nobel Laureates - Directors of peace research institutes - Judges of international courts Nominations must be submitted by January 31 each year. The committee then compiles a shortlist and evaluates nominees based on their actual impact on peace — not just diplomatic theatre.

After detailed analysis and deliberation, a majority vote is taken. If no candidate is deemed worthy, no award is given. Winners are announced in October in Oslo, Norway. Trump’s many nominations, but no prize Trump has been nominated six times since 2018. Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Swedish MP Magnus Jacobsson nominated him for the Abraham Accords. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney followed up with another nomination. Most recently, Israeli-American academic Anat Alon-Beck nominated him in 2024, writing, “By securing the release of hostages, standing firm against antisemitism, and fostering historic agreements that bring stability to the world’s most volatile regions, [Trump] has once again demonstrated why he is a deserving recipient.”

Cheers from allies, silence from Oslo Inside Trump’s circle, the belief is clear- he deserves the prize. White House communications director Steven Cheung said, “The Nobel Peace Prize is illegitimate if President Trump — the ultimate peace president — is denied his rightful recognition.” Support has also come from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Rep Elise Stefanik — all saying that Trump’s diplomacy is Nobel-worthy. But outside the echo chamber, critics remain skeptical. Critics question the substance Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, once a close Trump ally, had this to say: “The centre of his public life is the greater glory of Donald Trump, and the Nobel Peace Prize would be a nice thing to hang on the wall.”

Analysts also argue that while Trump helped facilitate certain deals, many lacked lasting impact. His administration’s foreign policy was often transactional. His domestic and international human rights record — including family separations at the US border and controversial travel bans — also weighed against the Nobel’s emphasis on dignity and humanitarian values. And unlike previous laureates known for bridging divides, Trump’s deeply polarising rhetoric and political style made global consensus difficult. A prize that remains out of Trump's reach In the end, Trump’s quest for the Nobel Peace Prize is more than a political talking point — it’s a running theme in his global image campaign. Whether it's the Abraham Accords or his self-declared peacemaking in South Asia, the goal is always the same- to be counted among the greats.