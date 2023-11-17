Home / World News / US is 'not going anywhere', President Joe Biden tells Apec leaders

US is 'not going anywhere', President Joe Biden tells Apec leaders

At the meeting, Biden also said he would keep working to advance a Pacific trade pact, even as his vision for a regional deal to counter China's influence stumbled over his bid to strengthen workers'

Agencies
Joe Biden (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

President Joe Biden on Thursday made America’s case to national leaders and CEOs attending the Asia-Pacific summit that the United States is committed to high standards in trade and to partnerships that will benefit economies across the Pacific. “We’re not going anywhere,” he declared.

Fresh off his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden also told business leaders that the US was “de-risking and diversifying” but not “decoupling” from Beijing. But he did not mince words in suggesting the US and friends in the Pacific could offer businesses a better option than China. He also noted that US economies had invested some $50 billion in fellow Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies in 2023, including in clean energy technologies, aviation and cybersecurity.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the meeting, Biden also said he would keep working to advance a Pacific trade pact, even as his vision for a regional deal to counter China’s influence stumbled over his bid to strengthen workers’ rights. “Our work is not yet done”. 
 
While meeting with his counterparts from South Korea and Japan, Biden said, “So much of the history of the world will be written in the Asia Pacific in the coming years.” Biden also met Fumio Kishida, Japan’s Prime Minister, to discuss global and regional security issues and to advance bilateral security and economic cooperation. They discussed their respective diplomacy with China and committed to continue close coordination, the White House said.

Key Takeaways

- China, Japan reaffirm ‘strategic relationship’ in rare leader talks
-  US and the Philippines sign a nuclear cooperation pact allowing US investment and technologies
-  Boeing partners with the US government to boost SAF development in Apec countries

Also Read

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping to meet at 30th APEC summit today: What to expect?

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Biden to travel to San Francisco to host APEC Summit participants

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

APEC Summit: Biden seeks to assert US' grip on Pacific amid global turmoil

Aid supplies to Gaza on pause, UN sees imminent 'starvation': Report

IBM, EU pull ads from Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash

Rich nations 'likely' met $100 billion climate finance goal in 2022

Nepal's SC sets hearing on petitions against TikTok ban on Nov 20

War Cabinet to allow 'very minimal' amount of fuel into Gaza: Israel's NSA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenUS governmentAPECAPEC summit

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story