US judge blocks Trump's new visa rules for foreign students, journalists

A US federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration new rule that would impose stricter limits on how long foreign students and journalists can study or work in America.

The decision by the Massachusetts district judge on Monday will bring some relief to international students, including many from India and has came one day before it was to come into effect.

The judge ruled that the new policy would probably cause "catastrophic" damage to the US economy and higher-education system, rejecting the government's claims that it was needed to protect the country.

Judge F Dennis Saylor IV also rejected the government contention that the relief being granted be limited to the plaintiffs and not the entire country.

The preliminary injunction halts the implementation of the new rule while the case is heard in court. Plaintiffs represent almost 600 public and private institutions. But there are more than 5,000 higher-education institutions in the United States, the judge noted. Limiting relief to the parties represented would require maintaining parallel regulatory regimes and making repeated and potentially inconsistent determinations of whether a particular student or institution falls within the scope of the order, Saylor ruled. The Trump administration rule, finalised in July, put a four-year limit on student and exchange visitor visas, and a 240-day limit on journalists' visas, barring China. Mediapersons from China had a 90-day limit on visas issued to them as per the now-postponed rule.

The new rules were to come into effect from Tuesday. The rule allowed students and journalists to apply for extensions, but approval was at the discretion of officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with no provision to appeal the denial of extension. Several organisations, primarily representing the higher education sector and labour unions, had moved court with a plea to strike down the rule. Harvard President Alan M. Garber had called the rule "odd", contrasting the four-year cap with the typical length of a PhD programme. "A typical PhD programme usually takes at least six years, so four years is a bit odd as the cutoff for the visa," Garber said in July.