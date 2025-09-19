Home / World News / US judge dismisses Trump's $15 bn defamation suit against New York Times

US judge dismisses Trump's $15 bn defamation suit against New York Times

US District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa, Florida said Trump's complaint violated a federal civil procedure rule requiring a short and plain statement of why he should prevail

Donald Trump, Trump
"A complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective--not a protected platform to rage against an adversary." Merryday gave Trump 28 days to file an amended complaint of no more than 40 pages. (Photo:PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 A federal judge on Friday struck Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times over its content, calling it a "decidedly improper" effort to attack an adversary. 
US District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa, Florida said Trump's complaint violated a federal civil procedure rule requiring a short and plain statement of why he should prevail. 
A complaint should "fairly, precisely, directly, soberly, and economically inform the defendants ... of the nature and content of the claims," Merryday wrote.  "A complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective--not a protected platform to rage against an adversary." Merryday gave Trump 28 days to file an amended complaint of no more than 40 pages.  The White House and Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oli denies issuing shooting orders during Gen-Z protests in Nepal

UN Security Council votes down effort to halt Iran snapback sanctions

Estonia says 3 Russian fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes

OpenAI partners with Apple supplier Luxshare to build AI hardware device

Afghanistan should decide on US return to Bagram Air Base, says China

Topics :Donald TrumpNew York TimesJudgesUS

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story