US launches $200 million Edge AI Package for Indo-Pacific smartphones

The US Department of State announced the launch of a competitive process to award up to $200 million in foreign assistance funding to support programs to accelerate the deployment of secure, high-quality, and affordable handheld smartphone devices across the Indo-Pacific region.

According to a statement, the US State Department seeks innovative proposals to improve the competitiveness of next-generation smartphones in the Indo-Pacific region running on trusted operating systems (Android/iOS) through the Edge AI Package. This will ensure that the next billion internet usersare integrated into an open, interoperable, and innovation-forward software ecosystem.

This initiative accelerates the Pax Silica vision of a flourishing, interconnected Indo-Pacific by empowering millions with developer tools of AI innovation and entrepreneurship. It also provides a market-based alternative to high-risk vendors, offsetting the price distortions of untrusted providers while promoting a trusted AI software stack--a critical component of US efforts to ensure that the digital infrastructure of our partners remains secure, autonomous, and free from coercion.