US launches retaliatory strike in Syria, killing leader tied to ISIS ambush

A third round of retaliatory strikes by the US in Syria resulted in the death of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated leader, who officials say had a direct tie to the Islamic State member responsible for last month's ambush that killed two US soldiers and one American civilian interpreter in the country.

US Central Command announced that the strike in northwest Syria on Friday killed Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, who they claim was an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks and was directly connected" to the December 13 attack that killed Sergeant Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard and civilian interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat.