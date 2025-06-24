Home / World News / US lifts 'shelter in place' warning for Americans in Qatar after ceasefire

US lifts 'shelter in place' warning for Americans in Qatar after ceasefire

The embassy in Doha, which had also instructed official personnel to stay inside, revoked the guidance in a statement issued late Monday afternoon Washington time

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration
Russia, China and Pakistan seek UN resolution condemning US strikes on Iran and calling for ceasefire
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
The State Department has lifted the shelter in place warning to Americans in Qatar that it issued earlier Monday ahead of Iranian missile launches at a US military base there in retaliation for weekend US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The embassy in Doha, which had also instructed official personnel to stay inside, revoked the guidance in a statement issued late Monday afternoon Washington time after nearly all of the missiles were intercepted and Iran signalled there would be no more.

It noted that Qatari airspace, which had been closed earlier, remained closed and that the security situation in the country could change rapidly.

Russia, China and Pakistan seek UN resolution condemning US strikes on Iran and calling for ceasefire

The draft Security Council resolution, circulated to its 15 members for comments and obtained by The Associated Press, is almost certain to be vetoed by the United States in its present form. It could be changed in negotiations.

It condemns in the strongest terms the attacks against peaceful nuclear sites and facilities in Iran under safeguard by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The draft also calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict, urgent protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear issue that guarantees its exclusively peaceful nature in exchange for the lifting of unilateral and multilateral sanctions against Iran.

Israel search and rescue teams prepare for another night of potential missiles from Iran.

In a makeshift base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, more than a hundred reservists have been working around the clock trying to find survivors and dig people out of the rubble after missile strike.

Soldiers said after Iran's strike on the US base in Qatar they're on high alert.

We're very focused we think there's going to be a response from Iran, we don't know what to responses will be, said Matan Schneider the company's second in command for the search and rescue team.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsIranQatarUS-Qatar

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

