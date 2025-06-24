US lifts 'shelter in place' warning for Americans in Qatar after ceasefire

The State Department has lifted the shelter in place warning to Americans in Qatar that it issued earlier Monday ahead of Iranian missile launches at a US military base there in retaliation for weekend US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The embassy in Doha, which had also instructed official personnel to stay inside, revoked the guidance in a statement issued late Monday afternoon Washington time after nearly all of the missiles were intercepted and Iran signalled there would be no more.

It noted that Qatari airspace, which had been closed earlier, remained closed and that the security situation in the country could change rapidly.

Russia, China and Pakistan seek UN resolution condemning US strikes on Iran and calling for ceasefire ALSO READ: Trump claims Iran-Israel ceasefire, Tehran says no deal yet: Top updates The draft Security Council resolution, circulated to its 15 members for comments and obtained by The Associated Press, is almost certain to be vetoed by the United States in its present form. It could be changed in negotiations. It condemns in the strongest terms the attacks against peaceful nuclear sites and facilities in Iran under safeguard by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency. The draft also calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict, urgent protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear issue that guarantees its exclusively peaceful nature in exchange for the lifting of unilateral and multilateral sanctions against Iran.