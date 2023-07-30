We will not : X CEO Musk refuses incentives to move HQ from San Francisco

X CEO Elon Musk refused the incentives offered by the San Francisco authorities to move its headquarters saying one comes to know about their real friends when "chips are down."

Taking to his official handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk said he was being offered some rich incentives to move its headquarters out of San Francisco.

"Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site.

This tweet came a few hours after Musk shared a video of his company's San Francisco headquarters adorned with the new logo - 'X'. In the clip, the giant sign is seen on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters.

"Our HQ in San Francisco tonight," Musk wrote on the microblogging site while sharing the clip which shows the new logo adding to the beauty of the building.

Musk tweeted, "I knew birds weren't real" adding, "We just proved it."

Notably, on July 24, Twitter replaced its recognisable bird logo with the letter "X" as its new official mark

Earlier, Musk, also the CEO of Tesla, said after certain organisational changes, the number of monthly users of social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, had hit a "new high."

He posted a graph of user statistics that indicated the most recent count to be above 540 million.

In the post, Musk also referred to this design as an "interim" one, suggesting that there may be other logo changes in the future.

According to a report by US-based tech portal TechCrunch, it's possible that the social network won't stop changing the logo. According to Musk, the business would eventually "bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.