Home / World News / Overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1, prompts airport closure

Overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1, prompts airport closure

The Russian Defence Ministry referred to the incident as an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" and said three drones targeted the city

AP Moscow
Photos from the site of the crash showed the facade of a skyscraper damaged on one floor. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attack insignificantly damaged the outsides of two buildings | Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Russian authorities say three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow in the early hours on Sunday, injuring one person and prompting a temporary closure of one of four airports around the Russian capital.

The Russian Defence Ministry referred to the incident as an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" and said three drones targeted the city. One was shot down in the surrounding Moscow region by air Defence systems and two others were jammed. Those two crashed into the Moscow City business district in the capital.

Photos from the site of the crash showed the facade of a skyscraper damaged on one floor. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attack insignificantly damaged the outsides of two buildings in the Moscow City district. A security guard was injured, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

No flights went into or out of the Vnukovo airport on the southern outskirts of the city for about an hour, according to Tass, and the air space over Moscow and the outlying regions was temporarily closed for any aircraft.

Also Read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

India to buy 31 Predator drones from US for $3.5 bn; all you need to know

Russia launches first drone strike on Ukraine's capital Kyiv in 12 days

Farmer's to get a bird's eye view: IFFCO to purchase 2,500 agri drones

Russian military says it fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

We will not : X CEO Musk refuses incentives to move HQ from San Francisco

2 dead, 2 injured in separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin: Officials

Support for Niger at risk as military takeover threatens stability: Blinken

Four explosions reported in Bangladesh's Aminbazar, 6 crude bombs recovered

Indian-American engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh enters race for 2024 US polls

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictMoscowKiev Ukraine

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story