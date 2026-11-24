The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has alleged that China is using economic pressure, supply-chain dependencies and its support for Pakistan to constrain India's rise.

In its recent report titled China's Other Front: India and the Future of US Strategy in the Indo-Pacific, the commission said China had restricted exports of key inputs to India, recalled engineers and withheld equipment to slow electronics manufacturing, reduced pharmaceutical input prices to undercut Indian producers, and imposed export controls on battery technology.

China uses industrial dependence as leverage The report said China was using India's dependence on Chinese industrial inputs to limit its ability to compete with Chinese manufacturers.

"China uses economic coercion not simply to influence India's behaviour but also to constrain its emergence as a manufacturing and technological competitor," the commission said. In spring 2025, China restricted sales of specialised fertilisers and delayed exports of tunnel-boring machines for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Chinese authorities cited technical reasons for the delays, but the measures were seen as retaliation for India's restrictions imposed after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, the report said. China also delayed approvals for exports of rare-earth permanent magnets to Indian companies after introducing global export licensing requirements in April 2025. Shipments meant for Indian automakers were held at Chinese ports, while those bound for German and US automakers were approved. Beijing lifted the restrictions in August 2025.

ALSO READ: How did US lawmakers react to Jensen Huang's return at Nvidia as CEO? China also restricted the movement of specialised engineers and manufacturing equipment to Apple supplier Foxconn's Indian factories from January 2025, affecting iPhone production. By July, Foxconn had recalled hundreds of Chinese engineers from its Indian facilities and brought in workers from Taiwan to fill key vacancies, the report said. Battery technology and pharmaceutical inputs China's export controls on battery manufacturing technology and equipment have threatened India's plans to develop its clean energy manufacturing base, according to the report. In October 2025, China announced export controls on battery manufacturing equipment and technology as part of wider restrictions on rare-earth exports. Although the expanded controls were subsequently suspended, barriers to technology transfers continued to delay Indian production.

Reliance Industries reportedly faced difficulties securing access to Chinese technology required for its battery gigafactory in Gujarat. Alternative suppliers in countries such as South Korea would significantly increase costs, the report said. The pharmaceutical sector is another area where the commission identified China's pricing as a source of pressure on Indian manufacturers. In 2025, Chinese producers cut prices of 41 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials (KSMs) by 40-50 per cent. Indian media reports cited by the commission said the reductions were timed to undercut new Indian API plants that had started production in November 2024 with support from the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The price cuts affected two major Indian factories supported under the PLI programme, one in Himachal Pradesh and the other in Telangana. India has sought to reduce its dependence on Chinese pharmaceutical inputs through domestic manufacturing incentives. As of September 2025, the PLI scheme had supported production capacity for 38 critical APIs and 26 KSMs and drug intermediates. The government had also approved 48 greenfield projects, backed by $455.8 million in committed investment. ALSO READ: Jensen Huang to Steve Jobs: CEOs who made dramatic corporate comebacks However, the commission said achieving the scale needed across all pharmaceutical inputs remained a challenge. Chinese restrictions extend to US supply chains The commission described China's end-user verification certificate requirements as "the most novel and strategically significant coercive tool China has employed", with direct implications for US-India supply-chain integration.

In October 2025, China reportedly delayed exports of heavy rare-earth magnets to India for several months, seeking assurances that the materials would be used for domestic production and would not be re-exported to the US or used for military purposes. Following the Trump-Xi trade détente that month, Beijing approved shipments to several Indian companies that provided the required certifications. The commission said extending such requirements to pharmaceuticals or other sectors where India supplies the US could undermine Washington's efforts to reduce its dependence on Chinese-controlled inputs. India's dependence on Chinese imports continues India has restricted Chinese investment and expanded domestic manufacturing, but its industrial dependence on China has continued to grow, the report said.

Following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, India tightened investment restrictions on Chinese companies, banned Chinese applications and introduced additional screening requirements for Chinese firms seeking government-funded projects. However, Indian manufacturers continue to depend on Chinese machinery, components and technical expertise. The report cited India's railway manufacturing sector as an example. A shortage of axles halted domestic production of railway wheels in early 2025, prompting the government to allow imports of Chinese parts to meet the requirements of the national railway company. The commission said India's PLI scheme had expanded manufacturing capacity but had not substantially reduced dependence on Chinese imports. By the end of 2025, the programme had an announced public funding outlay of more than $20 billion across 14 sectors. Government figures cited in the report showed that it had generated $214.8 billion in production and $87.4 billion in exports.

However, many companies had focused on final assembly rather than developing domestic suppliers for components and industrial inputs. The report said building domestic supplier networks would require "substantial capital, technology, and time". China's support for Pakistan adds to India's security concerns The commission said China's military and strategic support for Pakistan had increased India's concerns about a possible two-front conflict. China supplied 81 per cent of Pakistan's arms imports between 2020 and 2024, according to figures cited in the report. During the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack and India's launch of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan reportedly used advanced weapons procured from China.

The report also referred to allegations that Beijing provided Pakistan with intelligence support during the conflict. Indian military officials had said Pakistan may have received real-time satellite imagery or other intelligence from China. Beijing did not confirm or explicitly deny these claims. In May 2026, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV aired an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). Zhang confirmed that he and other AVIC personnel had provided on-site technical support in Pakistan during the May 2025 conflict. The commission said China's evolving military partnership with Pakistan had made a two-front contingency an increasingly important concern for India.