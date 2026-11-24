The US government on Monday announced that it had blacklisted Singapore-based Megaspeed International over concerns that the company may have diverted advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, bypassing American export restrictions.

The US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its Entity List, which means the company will need a US government licence to buy advanced AI chips and other restricted technology.

The US Justice and Commerce departments published a joint statement last week, stating that the US investigation into Megaspeed began in 2024 amid concerns that the company may have helped Chinese buyers access technology that Washington restricts from being exported to the country. In May 2025, Commerce officials requested Megaspeed's sales records from Nvidia.

A month later, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its internal 'no-sell' list. However, the Commerce Department did not blacklist the company at the time. ALSO READ: After 11 days as interim CEO, what lies ahead for Nvidia's Colette Kress? The department said the latest additions to the Entity List were made because of the risk that the companies could be involved in diverting advanced computing technology to unauthorised buyers or for unauthorised uses. What is Alice Huang's connection to the case? Megaspeed was established by Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence. She was also a senior executive at the company.

Alice Huang's alleged links to Chinese intelligence brought additional scrutiny to the investigation into Megaspeed, particularly over concerns about the possible diversion of Nvidia chips to China. This followed earlier reports that Alice was also allegedly romantically involved with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The US Justice Department has been investigating their relationship, according to reports. The controversy brought fresh attention to Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed and questions over whether restricted AI chips had reached China through the company. It also contributed to the turmoil surrounding Jensen Huang's position at Nvidia, leading to his departure from the company. Nvidia's board reinstated him as CEO on Monday, 11 days after his resignation.