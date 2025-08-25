US President Trump says he will continue to make deals like Intel one

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would make deals with other companies similar to the one he announced last week with Intel.

Trump on Friday said the U.S. would take a 10 per cent stake in Intel under a deal with the struggling chipmaker that converts government grants into an equity share.

"I will make deals like that for our Country all day long," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"I love seeing their stock price go up, making the USA RICHER, AND RICHER. More jobs for America!" he added.

Trump also said in the post that he would help companies that make similar "lucrative" deals with US states, but didn't provide details.