Israel could withdraw from Lebanon if Hezbollah is disarmed: Netanyahu

He said that if Lebanon takes the necessary steps to disarm Hezbollah, then Israel will respond with reciprocal measures

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: PTI)
AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he welcomed the Lebanese cabinet's momentous decision earlier this month to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025 and it could lead to Israel's troops withdrawing from the country.

He said that if Lebanon takes the necessary steps to disarm Hezbollah, then Israel will respond with reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of the Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon.

Since the Israel-Hezbollah war ended in November with a US-brokered ceasefire, Hezbollah officials have said the group will not discuss its disarmament until Israel withdraws from five hills it controls inside Lebanon and stops almost daily airstrikes that have killed or wounded hundreds of people, most of them Hezbollah members.

Beirut is under US pressure to disarm the group that recently fought a 14-month war with Israel and was left gravely weakened, with many of its political and military leaders dead.

Hezbollah's leadership has vowed not to disarm, saying the national government's decision to remove the Iran-backed group's weapons by the end of the year serves Israel's interests.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of trying to rebuild its military capabilities, and its military has said the five locations in Lebanon provide vantage points or are located across from communities in northern Israel, where about 60,000 Israelis were displaced during the war.

Since the war ended, Hezbollah has withdrawn most of its fighters and weapons from the area along the border with Israel south of the Litani river.

The ceasefire agreement it vague how Hezbollah's weapons and military facilities north of the Litani river should be treated, saying Lebanese authorities should dismantle unauthorized facilities starting with the area south of the river.

Hezbollah maintains that the deal only covers the area south of the Litani, while Israel and the US say it mandates disarmament of the group throughout Lebanon.

The Israel-Hezbollah war started a day after the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack against Israel from Gaza. It left more than 4,000 people dead and caused damage worth $11 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuisraelLebanonHezbollah

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

