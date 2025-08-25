Home / World News / Russian oil supplies to Slovakia may resume today, says Slovak minister

Russian oil supplies to Slovakia may resume today, says Slovak minister

Slovakia and Hungary said on Friday that their supplies of Russian oil could be suspended for at least five days after a Ukrainian strike on a facility in Russia

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR
They also oppose the phase-out of Russian energy supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, saying they cannot rely on an alternative pipeline from Croatia's Adriatic coast. | File Image
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russian oil supplies to Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline, interrupted last Thursday after a Ukrainian attack in Russia, may resume as soon as Monday under the best-case scenario, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said. 
Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, hitting Ukrainian domestic heating supplies, Russia's Druzhba pipeline and other facilities, over the past few weeks. 
Slovakia and Hungary said on Friday that their supplies of Russian oil could be suspended for at least five days after a Ukrainian strike on a facility in Russia. 
"According to the latest information, this is an outage for four-five days," Sakova said in an emailed response to Reuters questions. "We can, in an optimum case, expect resumption of supplies to Slovakia already on Monday." She said supplies to customers were not under threat, given the country's 90-day reserves of oil and oil products. 
The European Union reduced energy supplies from Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and is seeking to phase out Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027. 
Slovakia and Hungary have maintained relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and opposed sanctions against Russia that Ukraine says are vital to make Moscow drop war demands it terms unacceptable. 
They also oppose the phase-out of Russian energy supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, saying they cannot rely on an alternative pipeline from Croatia's Adriatic coast. 
Slovakia and Hungary called on the European Commission on Friday to help guarantee security of supplies. 
A Commission spokesperson said on Monday the Commission was in touch with member states to assess the situation, adding that supply security was a priority. 
The Ukrainian strike on Thursday was the second time last week that Russian oil supplies have been cut to Hungary and Slovakia.
Ukraine's military said late on Thursday it had struck the Unecha oil pumping station, a critical part of the Europe-bound pipeline.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's space station taikonauts now have an AI assistant: Meet Wukong

Vietnam evacuates hundreds of thousands as typhoon Kajiki nears landfall

Israel could withdraw from Lebanon if Hezbollah is disarmed: Netanyahu

At least 6 dead, 86 injured in Israeli strikes targeting Houthis in Yemen

Typhoon Kajiki nears Vietnam: Areas at risk, forecast, and key updates

Topics :slovakiaRussia Oil productionRussia

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story