US Prez debate disaster: Why there's a call for Biden to exit the race?

Democrats’ anxiety over President Joe Biden ’s fitness for re-election surfaced after a sitting member of Congress publicly urged him to withdraw from the race. This plea has amplified internal party debates, with several officials questioning Biden’s ability to effectively campaign for another term.

This marks a significant moment as various prominent officials, who have previously supported Biden, have started voicing their worries publicly following the first presidential debate between Democrat candidate Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

First US Presidential Debate: Biden stumbles, Trump lies The recent presidential debate, held at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, featured Democrat Joe Biden, 81, and Republican Donald Trump, 78. Biden’s performance during the debate has raised new questions about his age and mental acuity among global audiences.

During the debate, Biden repeatedly froze and struggled with his prepared lines. His response to a question about the national debt was particularly disjointed, leaving viewers confused. Biden attempted to address the importance of taxing the wealthy to support various social programmes but ended up delivering an incoherent answer that muddled his point.

“We’d be able to help make sure that all those things we need to do — childcare, elder care, making sure that we continue to strengthen our healthcare system, making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I've been able to do with the — with, with, with the Covid. Excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do with — look, if — we finally beat Medicare,” Biden said, tripping over words.

Meanwhile, Trump was accused of “spreading falsehoods” during the debate, ranging from downplaying the Jan 6 Capitol attack to exaggerating the economic impact made during his term as President. The Guardian also called out CNN moderators of the debate for failing to fact-check Trump as he made false claims about the environment, border issues, abortion, and opioid crisis, among other important issues.

Panic among Democrats

The growing anxiety within the Democratic Party culminated in a public call for President Biden to step aside from the 2024 presidential race. Representative Doggett became the first sitting Democratic lawmaker to suggest that Biden should withdraw, citing the president’s inability to effectively highlight his achievements and counteract former President Trump’s falsehoods during the debate.

Senator Peter Welch of Vermont also criticised the Biden campaign for dismissing legitimate concerns raised by party members.

US media calls for Biden’s withdrawal as Democrat candidate

The debate performance has intensified scrutiny on Biden, with several major editorial boards and columnists also urging him to reconsider his candidacy.

The New York Times Editorial Board, for instance, argued that Biden’s continuation in the race was a “reckless gamble” and suggested that the Democratic Party should select a new candidate before the convention. Columnist Nicholas Kristof echoed these sentiments, urging Biden to retire to give his delegates a chance to choose another nominee.

Similar calls were made by the Chicago Tribune and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, both of which highlighted concerns about Biden’s age and performance.

72 per cent of Americans doubt Biden’s ability

A recent poll data from CBS-YouGov showed that 72 per cent of Americans doubt Biden’s mental and cognitive health to serve another term, showing a notable decline in confidence over the past few weeks. Nonetheless, the national polls still depict a close race between Biden and Trump, indicating a competitive electoral landscape.

These cannot be our only options: Social media after Biden-Trump debate

Shortly after the debate, social media was flooded with memes reacting to the debacle. While some focused on Biden's inability to respond to questions, many expressed concern over both the Democrat and Republican candidates.

One user wrote, “These cannot possibly be our only options.” While another shared an image from The Simpsons that said “Old man yells at old man.” Another wrote, “Biden & Trump can’t be the ONLY 2 options for president… America is DOOMED.”

Many memes focused on the ages of both candidates, which could represent a disconnect between politics in America and the younger generations.

Democrats standing by Joe Biden

Despite the widespread criticism, many Democrats, including Senator Peter Welch of Vermont have criticised the Biden campaign’s dismissive attitude towards concerns about Biden's readiness for re-election.



“I’m with Joe Biden,” he asserted.



Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a potential alternative candidate, stated that the final decision rested with Biden.

Meanwhile, some party members, like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stopped short of calling for Biden to step down. Pelosi acknowledged the legitimacy of questions surrounding his cognitive abilities, however, asked that both Biden and Trump’s abilities be called to questions, referencing the latter’s false statements made during the debate.

Biden blames debate performance on jetlag

President Biden attributed his poor debate performance to his extensive travel schedule in the weeks leading up to the debate. He mentioned trips to France, Italy, and the Group of Seven summit, followed by a fundraiser in Los Angeles. This travel, he explained, caused significant jet lag and fatigue, impacting his performance on stage. Speaking to Democratic donors, Biden acknowledged his mistake in not heeding his staff’s advice and admitted that his travel left him exhausted during the debate.

“I didn’t have my best night but the fact is that you know, I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple of times, going through around 100 time zones. For real, I think it was about 15 time zones,” Biden said.

Kamala Harris replace Biden as presidential candidate?

As speculation grows over who might replace Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris' name emerged as a potential candidate.

Tim Ryan, Biden’s former opponent for the 2020 nomination, endorsed Harris in a Newsweek op-ed, arguing that she represented the party’s best chance for success.



A CNN poll supported this view, showing Harris performing competitively against Trump, with strong support among women and independents.

“Harris’ slightly stronger performance against Trump is partly due to broader support among women (50 per cent favour Harris over Trump compared to 44 per cent for Biden against Trump) and independents (43 per cent favour Harris vs 34 per cent for Biden),” the poll noted.



Nancy Pelosi also suggested Vice President Harris take the lead if Biden decided to withdraw.

As the debate over Biden’s re-election bid intensifies, the Democratic Party faces a critical juncture. The growing calls for Biden to step aside reflect deep concerns within the party about his ability to lead effectively against Trump. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether these concerns will translate into a change in the Democratic nomination or if Biden will continue to campaign for a second term.



The US Presidential Elections are slated for November 5, 2024.