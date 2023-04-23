Home / World News / US retailer Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy as turnaround fails

US retailer Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy as turnaround fails

The company estimated it had assets of $4.4 billion and total debt of $5.2 billion as of late November, according to a court filing

Bloomberg
US retailer Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy as turnaround fails

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 in New Jersey after struggling to restructure debt, putting thousands of jobs on the line. 
The company estimated it had assets of $4.4 billion and total debt of $5.2 billion as of late November, according to a court filing. The number of creditors is between 25,001 and 50,000, with BNY Mellon having the biggest unsecured claim of $1.18 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond’s chief financial officer, Holly Etlin, will serve as chief restructuring officer to manage the bankruptcy. 

The Union, New Jersey-based company’s crisis spiraled this year, starting in January when it said there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to keep operating and it was weighing options to restructure its debts. Later that month, it received a default notice from JPMorgan Chase after breaching terms on a credit line. 
The retailer received a last-minute lifeline from the hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital Management — a deal that would have given Bed Bath & Beyond over $1 billion under certain conditions. But the company failed to meet stock-price minimums, and the deal was terminated. Bed Bath & Beyond then said it would sell more shares in an effort to stave off a filing.  In 2022, the company embarked on a turnaround effort that gave it a $375 million rescue loan as it shuttered some stores and cut roughly 20 per cent of its workforce. 



Topics :US companiesBankruptcy

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Also Read

Bed Bath & Beyond renews bankruptcy talks as efforts to raise cash fails

Bihar BEd Result 2023: Check B.Ed Entrance Exam Result, Login Link

Myntra's EORS 17 to cater 5 mn shoppers with 1.7 mn styles from Dec 10-16

Govt offers 5G test bed for free to recognised startups, MSMEs till Jan'24

Twitter bankruptcy possible if cash burn doesn't stop, Musk tells employees

SoftBank-owned Arm plans to build its own prototype semiconductor

German public-sector deal sees salary rise for 2.5 million workers

30 years on, Japan okays nation's first abortion pill, says report

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

Pakistan crisis deep enough to attract military takeover: Former PM Abbasi

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story