US offers up to $10 mn reward for info on Mojtaba Khamenei, Iranian leaders

The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and several other senior Iranian officials.

The announcement was made by the US Department of State on Friday under its Rewards for Justice Program, which offers financial incentives for information that helps identify or bring to justice individuals suspected of involvement in terrorism against the United States.

Reward and relocation assistance

Under the programme, individuals who provide credible intelligence may qualify for monetary rewards and relocation support.

In a social media post, Rewards for Justice urged people with information about the listed Iranian leaders to come forward, stating that tips could make them eligible not only for a reward but also relocation assistance.

Apart from Khamenei, the updated list includes senior Iranian officials such as the country’s interior minister and the minister of intelligence and security. Conflict continues to escalate in West Asia In the latest escalation of the conflict, US carried out strikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub in the Persian Gulf. Washington said the attacks targeted military installations on the island and insisted that oil export infrastructure had not been damaged. The development comes amid growing concerns about potential disruptions to global crude supplies. Trump warned that Washington could deploy greater military force against Iran if instability in the region continues to threaten global oil flows.

ALSO READ: What is Kharg Island: Iran's 'forbidden' oil lifeline targeted in US strike Israel also launched strikes in Beirut, claiming the operation killed senior members of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. The attacks mark a sharp escalation in hostilities across West Asia. Coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military facilities triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region beginning February 28. Now the confrontation has been pushed into its second week. Trump claims Iran ‘close to surrender’ Trump has said that Iran’s government was “about to surrender” as the conflict continues to intensify. According to an ANI report, Trump made the remarks during a virtual meeting with world leaders earlier this week.