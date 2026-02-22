US Secret Service kills man attempting to unlawfully enter Trump's resort

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 8:21 PM IST
The US Secret Service said on Sunday its agents shot and killed a man in his 20s after he tried to unlawfully enter a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump is currently in Washington.
The man was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, the agency said, adding that he was observed at the resort's north gate around 1:30 a.m. EST (0630 GMT).
The suspect's intentions at the resort are unclear.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The United States is facing a spike in political violence. In 2024, Trump faced two assassination attempts, including one at his golf course in West Palm Beach. Melissa Hortman, a Democratic state lawmaker in Minnesota, was shot and killed in June 2025 along with her husband. Months later, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was also assassinated.