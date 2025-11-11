Home / World News / US Senate approves bill to end govt shutdown, sending it to House

The Senate passed the bill by a 60-40 vote, ending a long six-week deadlock.

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump supported the deal, saying the country would reopen soon.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:53 AM IST
The US Senate passed legislation on Monday (local time) to end the government shutdown, bringing the longest shutdown in history closer to an end, Associated Press reported. 
 
According to the White House, the government shutdown is now in its 40th day. It may last a few more days as House members return from recess to vote on the bill.
 
According to the report, the Senate passed the bill by a 60-40 vote, ending a long six-week deadlock. US President Donald Trump supported the deal, saying the country would reopen soon.
 
A small group of Democrats agreed to a deal with Republicans, even though many in their own party strongly opposed it, the report said.

What is causing the funding dispute?

At the core of the impasse was $1.7 trillion in discretionary spending, which is the money that keeps key federal agencies operating. The remaining $7 trillion budget is largely tied to mandatory spending such as healthcare, pensions, and interest on the $37.5 trillion national debt.
 
Democrats were pushing for a short-term funding extension that would also secure healthcare tax breaks for 24 million Americans. Republicans, however, favoured a longer extension until November but want healthcare provisions to be debated separately.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

