US Senate approves bill to end govt shutdown, sending it to House

The US Senate passed legislation on Monday (local time) to end the government shutdown, bringing the longest shutdown in history closer to an end, Associated Press reported.

According to the White House, the government shutdown is now in its 40th day. It may last a few more days as House members return from recess to vote on the bill.

According to the report, the Senate passed the bill by a 60-40 vote, ending a long six-week deadlock. US President Donald Trump supported the deal, saying the country would reopen soon.

A small group of Democrats agreed to a deal with Republicans, even though many in their own party strongly opposed it, the report said.