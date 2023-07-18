Home / World News / US sending jets to Gulf region to protect ships from Iranian seizures

US sending jets to Gulf region to protect ships from Iranian seizures

The Pentagon said Monday that the USS Thomas Hudner, a destroyer, and a number of F-35 fighter jets will be heading to the area. The Hudner had been in the Red Sea.

AP Washington
F-16 fighter jet. Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 8:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The U.S. is sending additional fighter jets and a warship to the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there.

The Pentagon said Monday that the USS Thomas Hudner, a destroyer, and a number of F-35 fighter jets will be heading to the area. The Hudner had been in the Red Sea.

Defense officials last week announced the deployment of F-16s to the area over the past weekend, and there have been A-10 attack aircraft there for nearly two weeks in response to the Iranian activity.

The latest deployments come after Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strait early this month, opening fire on one of them. The aircraft are intended to give air cover for the commercial ships moving through the waterway and increase the military's visibility in the area, as a deterrent to Iran.

The U.S. Navy said in both instances the Iranian naval vessels backed off when the USS McFaul, a guided-missile destroyer, arrived on the scene. The Navy said the McFaul remains in the Gulf region to continue protection of the shipping lanes.

Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said it is not clear how long the ship and the aircraft will remain in the region.

In light of this continued threat and in coordination with our partners and allies, the department is increasing our presence and ability to monitor the strait and surrounding waters, Singh told Pentagon reporters during a briefing.

The U.S. Navy says Iran has seized at least five commercial vessels in the last two years and has harassed more than a dozen others. Many of the incidents have occurred in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20 per cent of all crude oil passes.

Also Read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Chequered history: Why the MIG-21 came to be called 'the flying coffin'

45 fighter jets including Sukhois, Rafales perform during 74th R-Day Parade

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

TMSEp370: Air India, lithium reserve, defence stocks, fifth-gen fighter jet

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year record as extreme weather bakes globe

Here's how China beat everyone to be world leader in electric vehicles

Meta faces $100K daily fine from Norway regulator over privacy concerns

What the WHO listing of aspartame means for the 'diet' soft drink habit

Eli Lilly's drug donanemab seen as a turning point in dementia fight

Topics :GulfUnited StatesFighter jet

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story