Home / World News / US, South Korea, Japan condemn North Korea's latest missile provocation

US, South Korea, Japan condemn North Korea's latest missile provocation

The top national security advisers of the US, South Korea, and Japan condemned North Korea's missile launches on Thursday, calling them clear violations of multiple resolutions

IANS Washington
US, South Korea, Japan condemn North Korea's latest missile provocation

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 1:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The top national security advisers of the US, South Korea, and Japan condemned North Korea's missile launches on Thursday, calling them "clear violations" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

They also vowed stepped up efforts to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a joint statement released by the White House.

"The United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea condemn today's DPRK missile launches," said the released statement, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"These launches are clear violations of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and demonstrate the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime," it added.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

The joint condemnation came hours after Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles, following its failed attempt to launch what it claimed to be a military reconnaissance satellite on May 31.

The security advisers stressed the need "for all countries to fully implement DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions that are intended to prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilising launches."

"The United States reaffirms unequivocally its ironclad security commitments to both Japan and the ROK," they added.

The joint statement came as US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts -- Cho Tae-yong and Takeo Akiba, respectively -- in Tokyo for trilateral talks that largely focused on the threat posed by North Korea.

Pyongyang said it will try again to launch a space launch vehicle carrying its first military spy satellite.

The country is prohibited from acquiring or using any ballistic missile technology, including space launch vehicles, under UN Security Council resolutions.

The national security advisers urged North Korea to engage in diplomacy, saying trilateral cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the US will "not be shaken by provocations".

Later, a state department spokesperson echoed criticism of North Korea's latest missile provocation.

"They demonstrate the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the region, to international peace and security and to the global nonproliferation regime," department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily press briefing.

In a related move, the US imposed sanctions on two China-based North Korean nationals earlier in the day for working to procure materials and funds for North Korea's illegal weapons development programmes.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

North Korea fires missile that may have been a new type of weapon

N Korea fires missile toward East Sea, Japan says taking all precautions

North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps against rivals

North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile into East Sea: South Korea

North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as tensions rise with South

Price caps on Russia's oil cutting revenue nearly in half, says US official

15 people, mostly seniors, killed in highway crash in Canada, says official

Fossil fuels 'incompatible with human survival,' says UN chief Guterres

US federal govt agencies targeted in major global cyberattack: Report

Senator says sexually assaulted by 'powerful men' in Aus Parliament

Topics :United StatesJapanNorth KoreaSouth Koreamissile strike

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story