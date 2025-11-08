US Supreme Court issues emergency order to block SNAP food aid payments

The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Trump administration's emergency appeal to temporarily block a court order to fully fund SNAP food aid payments amid the government shutdown.

A judge had given the Republican administration until Friday to make the payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme. But the administration asked the appeals court to suspend any court orders requiring it to spend more money than is available in a contingency fund, and instead allow it to continue with planned partial SNAP payments for the month.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

Residents in some US states began to receive their full SNAP food aid Friday as an appeals court left in place, for now, an order requiring President Donald Trump's administration to fund the monthly benefits amid a US government shutdown.

A judge had given the Republican administration until Friday to make the payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme. But the administration asked the appeals court to suspend any court orders requiring it to spend more money than is available in a contingency fund, and instead allow it to continue with planned partial SNAP payments for the month. After the appeals court declined to do so, the Trump administration quickly asked the US Supreme Court to take up its request. The food Programme serves about 1 in 8 Americans, mostly with lower incomes. Officials in more than a half-dozen states confirmed that some SNAP recipients already were issued full November payments on Friday.

Which states issued SNAP payments In Wisconsin, more than USD 104 million of monthly food benefits became available at midnight on electronic cards for about 337,000 households, a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said. The state was able to access the federal money so quickly by submitting a request to its electronic benefit card vendor to process the SNAP payments within hours of a Thursday court order to provide full benefits. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, a Democrat, said state employees worked through the night to issue full November benefits to make sure every Oregon family relying on SNAP could buy groceries by Friday.

Hawaii had the information for November's monthly payments ready to go, so it could submit it quickly for processing after Thursday's court order and before a higher court could potentially pause it, Joseph Campos II, deputy director of Hawaii's Department of Human Services, told The Associated Press. We moved with haste once we verified everything, Campos said. Trump's administration told the Supreme Court that the fast-acting states were trying to seize what they could of the agency's finite set of remaining funds, before any appeal could even be filed, and to the detriment of other States' allotments. Once those billions are out the door, there is no ready mechanism for the government to recover those funds, Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in the court filing.

Officials in California, Washington state, Kansas, New Jersey and Pennsylvania also said they moved quickly to issue full SNAP benefits Friday, while other states said they expected full benefits to arrive over the weekend or early next week. Still others said they were waiting for further federal guidance. Many SNAP recipients face uncertainty The court wrangling prolonged weeks of uncertainty for Americans with lower incomes. An individual can receive a monthly maximum food benefit of nearly USD 300 and a family of four up to nearly $1,000, although many receive less than that under a formula that takes into consideration their income.