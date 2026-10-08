US suspends 8 IT firms from permanent labour certification programme

The US on Thursday suspended IT firms Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme.

The announcement was made by US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, with Vice President JD Vance, the head of the US Anti-Fraud Task Force, by his side.

"I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini," Sonderling said.

He said the Department of Labour is also suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the program.Â "We will not accept any new or process any pending permanent labour certification applications involving these companies.