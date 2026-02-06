US tells citizens to 'leave Iran now' ahead of high-stakes nuclear talks

The US Embassy in Iran has issued an urgent advisory asking American citizens to “leave Iran now”, as tensions may escalate ahead of a scheduled round of nuclear talks in Oman.

In the advisory, the embassy warned that Iranian authorities are restricting internet access as well as landline and mobile phone services. It said increased security measures are already in place, alongside road closures, public transport disruptions, and widespread internet blockages.

“US citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkiye,” the advisory said. It also cautioned that flight cancellations and disruptions could occur with little or no warning.

Embassy warns US citizens to plan exit without government help The advisory stressed that US citizens should have a plan to depart Iran that does not rely on assistance from the US government. It added that Washington cannot guarantee the safety of citizens who choose to leave using available routes and said individuals should depart only if they believe it is safe to do so. Those unable to leave Iran have been advised to take shelter in secure locations, stock up on food and water, avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile and remain vigilant as the situation evolves.

ALSO READ: Iran, US to hold nuclear talks on Friday in Oman as Trump warns Khamenei The embassy further urged US nationals to monitor local media for breaking developments, be prepared to adjust travel plans, keep phones charged and maintain communication with family and friends to keep them informed of their status. Passport warning for US-Iranian dual nationals The advisory also included a warning regarding travel documentation. It said US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran using Iranian passports, as the Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality and treats such individuals solely as Iranian citizens. According to the embassy, US nationals face a significant risk of questioning, arrest and detention in Iran. Displaying a US passport or demonstrating links to the United States can be sufficient grounds for detention by Iranian authorities.

US citizens who do not have a valid US passport have been advised to apply for one at the nearest US embassy or consulate after leaving Iran. Nuclear talks in Oman amid military build-up The advisory comes as the US and Iran are set to hold negotiations in Oman on Friday over Tehran’s nuclear programme. The talks follow a US military build-up in the Middle East in response to Iran’s violent repression of nationwide anti-government protests last month. Washington is demanding that Iran freeze its nuclear programme and discard its stockpile of enriched uranium. US officials have also said the talks should address Iran’s ballistic missile programme, its support for regional armed groups and its treatment of its citizens. Iran, however, has said the discussions will be limited strictly to its nuclear programme.