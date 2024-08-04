US to expand areas for migrants to apply online for entry from South Mexico

The Biden administration will expand areas where migrants can apply online for appointments to enter the United States to a large swath of southern Mexico, officials said on Saturday, potentially easing strains on the Mexican government and lessening dangers for people trying to reach the US border to claim asylum. Migrants will be able to schedule appointments on the CBP One app from the states of Chiapas and Tabasco, extending the zone from northern and central Mexico, US Customs and Border Protection said. The move satisfies a request of Mexico, an increasingly close partner of the US in efforts to control extraordinary migration flows. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The change will spare migrants from traveling north through Mexico to get one of 1,450 appointments made available daily, CBP said. The agency said it will happen soon but did not give a date.

We consistently engage with our partners in the Government of Mexico and work together to adjust policies and practices in response to the latest migration trends and security needs, CBP said in a statement.

The statement confirmed remarks a day earlier by Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary Alicia Brcena, who said closer relations with the United States cut migration sharply from late last year.

US officials have said increased Mexican enforcement is largely responsible for a sharp drop in US arrests for illegal border crossings during the first half of this year. Mexican officials have stepped up their presence at highway checkpoints and on railroads leading to the US border, returning most to southern Mexico.

In June, the US temporarily suspended asylum processing for those who enter the country illegally, making CBP One of the only avenues for migrants to enter the US to seek asylum and further driving down illegal entries.

US officials said arrests for illegal crossings plunged 30 per cent in July from the previous month to the lowest level of Joe Biden's presidency and the lowest since September 2020.

We have managed to decompress our (northern) border in a very meaningful way and that has helped ... our relationship with the United States be very, very dynamic and very positive, Brcena said Friday.

More than 680,000 people scheduled CBP One appointments at eight Mexican land crossings with the US from its introduction in January 2023 through June. The top nationalities are Venezuelan, Cuban and Haitian. US authorities recently limited slots for Mexicans due to the high number of applicants from the country.

The perils of travelling through Mexico to be kidnapped or robbed has prompted many migrants to fly to northern border cities like Tijuana for their CBP One appointments once they reach the southernmost point from which they can apply until now, Mexico City.

Migrants generally enter Mexico in Chiapas or Tabasco from Guatemala. Mexico City may offer more job opportunities and relative safety but the cost of living is higher, prompting some to live in informal camps in the nation's capital.