Home / World News / US to impose 25% tariffs on imported trucks from Nov 1, says Trump

US to impose 25% tariffs on imported trucks from Nov 1, says Trump

The US trucking industry is a cornerstone of the national economy, moving roughly 73 per cent of all domestic freight

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that his administration will impose 25 per cent tariffs on all medium and heavy-duty trucks coming into the US from other countries beginning next month.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, said, Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%.

The US trucking industry is a cornerstone of the national economy, moving roughly 73 per cent of all domestic freight, according to the American Trucking Associations, Fox Business reported.

Around two million Americans work as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with many more employed as mechanics and support staff, according to data provided by the US Chamber of Commerce.

The top five import countries by customs value are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany and Finland, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

US volatility reminded India of need to integrate with Asia: Erik Berglof

Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi win Nobel Prize in medicine

Yen tumbles on likely new leader, euro slides after French PM resigns

French PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns after under a month in office

US weekly jobless claims up moderately in last week of Sep, shows data

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffstrump tariff

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story