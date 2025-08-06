Home / World News / 5 soldiers shot at US Army's Fort Stewart in Georgia, schools sealed

5 soldiers shot at US Army's Fort Stewart in Georgia, schools sealed

The fort's three elementary schools are also on lockdown, Community Superintendent Brian Perry told WTOC-TV. The schools have nearly 1,400 students

Crime
A post on Fort Stewart's Facebook page told all personnel in the locked down area to 'stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors'. | Representational image (Source/Unsplash)
Associated Press
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Five soldiers were shot on Wednesday at the Army's Fort Stewart in Georgia, the base said in a social media post. Parts of the Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia were locked down after an active shooter was reported on the sprawling Army post, a spokesperson said.
 
A post on Fort Stewart's Facebook page told all personnel in the locked down area to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.” Located about 64 kilometers southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It's home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division and family members. 
 
“Due to the lockdown status all gates on Fort Stewart are currently closed,” the fort said on social media. The shooter was in the area of the 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team, the fort said online.
 
The fort's three elementary schools are also on lockdown, Community Superintendent Brian Perry told WTOC-TV. The schools have nearly 1,400 students, according to the Department of Defence.
 
Three schools just outside the base are taking steps similar to a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” the Liberty County School System said online.
 
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is in contact with responding law enforcement, he said in a statement. US Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes Fort Stewart, said in an online post that he's monitoring the shooting. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple to invest $100 billion in US manufacturing amid tariff pressure

'Imminent deal' to 'oil penalty': A brief history of Trump's tariff threats

After Mira Murati's rejection, her cofounder turns down Zuckerberg's $1.5 bn offer

China tackles chikungunya virus outbreak with wide range of measures

Airbus appoints Jrgen Westermeier as President, MD for India, South Asia

Topics :US ArmyUS ShootingUnited StatesGeorgia

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story