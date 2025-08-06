'Imminent deal' to 'oil penalty': A brief history of Trump's tariff threats

In the space of just six months, United States (US) President Donald Trump went from being optimistic about trade negotiations with India to openly critical, imposing a steep tariff of 50 per cent - half of which is penalty for buying Russian oil - and accusing New Delhi of complicity in war in Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Trump imposes additional 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil What began in March 2025 as a push for reciprocal tariffs evolved into a months-long diplomatic tightrope, culminating in tariff actions and sharp remarks. Here’s a chronological look at Trump’s comments on India and how they shaped the tone of bilateral engagement during this period.

March: Warning shots and concessions On March 7, Trump said, “India is a very high tariff nation”. In his previous term, he had previously referred to India as a "tariff king" and "tariff abuser". Later in March, he told Breitbart News he expects India to reduce trade barriers, warning: "I believe they're going to be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us," Trump said. ALSO READ: 'India very high tariff nation': Trump as he warns of reciprocal tariffs Trump announced tariffs on various countries on April 2, describing it as the "Liberation day".

April: Deadlines and deflections As April began, the so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs came into effect. However, India was an early mover in the trade talks with the US. On April 24, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that India is on track to become the first country to finalise a bilateral trade agreement. ALSO READ: Trump admin uses India-Pak ceasefire to justify 'Liberation Day' tariffs A few days later on April 30, Trump said that trade talks in India were 'coming along great' and expressed optimism about reaching a deal soon. May: Deal talk and a strike at Apple On May 7, Trump said India has agreed to drop its high tariffs to nothing.

"I mean, India as an example, has one of the highest tariffs in the world. We're not going to put up with that, and they've agreed already to drop it. They'll drop it to nothing. They've already agreed. They would have never done that for anybody else but me," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. However, on May 15, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar clarified that trade talks between India and the United States are still in progress and far from being finalised. On the very same day, speaking at a gathering in Doha, Trump reiterated that India was “willing to literally charge us no tariff” on US exports.

ALSO READ: 'Apple can build in India but must pay tariffs to sell in US', says Trump “They’ve offered us a deal where basically they’re willing to literally charge us no tariff... They’re the highest, and now they’re saying no tariff,” Trump said. He also slammed tech giant Apple's decision to export all iPhones that will be sold in the US, from India. “I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said. “I don’t want you building in India. You can build in India if you want to take care of India... But we want you to build here.”

Two days later, in an interview to Fox News, he repeated, “They (India) make it almost impossible to do business. Do you know that they’re willing to cut 100 per cent of their tariffs for the US?” However, on being asked about closing of the deal, he said, “that’ll come soon. I’m in no rush. Look, everybody wants to make a deal with us". Trump did not say much about India during June and early July. However, regular reports of trade talks surfaced. India has held five rounds of talks with the US between March and July 2025. The next round of talks is scheduled later this month in India.

July: The tariff hammer falls On July 25, Trump took aim at American companies criticising them for building factories in China and hiring workers. “For too long, much of America’s tech industry pursued a radical globalism that left millions of Americans feeling distrustful and betrayed,” Trump said. “Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over.” On July 30, Trump said India could face tariffs as high as 25 per cent. “Yeah, I think so. India is my friend. They ended the war with Pakistan at my request. The deal with India is not finalised. India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country,” he said.

Later that day, he actually announced them, citing high trade barriers and India's purchases of energy and military equipment from Russia. "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country." He added, "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25 %, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"

In a press interaction the following day, Trump confirmed that talks were still on: “We’re still negotiating with India, but the tariffs stand for now.” Then came one of his most pointed remarks yet. On July 31, he said, “India and Russia can take their dead economies down together if that’s what they want.” August: Oil makes a slippery slope Continuing the rhetoric, Trump on August 4 said that the US would “substantially” raise tariffs on Indian goods, accusing the country of profiting from the resale of Russian oil and ignoring the human toll in Ukraine. “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump wrote. He added that the US has “done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together.”

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the US. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!," he said in a post on Truth Social. It was followed by India's sharp response to Trump's criticism, calling it “unjustified and unresonable". “India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict.....the United States at that time actively encouraged such imports” the MEA said.

India further added that its Russian oil imports are a "necessity" and far less that the trade between Russia and the West. “India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market situation,” the ministry added. “It is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," it added. On August 5, Trump again said that the US would raise tariffs on Indian imports “very substantially” within the next 24 hours, citing New Delhi’s ongoing imports of Russian oil.

“They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy,” Trump told CNBC in an interview. He also criticised India’s existing tariff structure, calling it the primary point of contention. On August 5, he said, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine." Hours later, on August 6, he announced an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian goods, effective from August 27.